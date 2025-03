TThe first U.S. strikes against Yemen's Houthis under President Trump have killed 31 people in multiple cities across the country. The Iran-backed rebels say that women and children are among those dead. The strikes targeted multiple cities, including the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. Strikes were also reported in Hudaydah, home to Houthi-held military facilities and its political bureau, as well as in southwestern Dhamar and the district of Abs.