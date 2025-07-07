LOGIN
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 14:00 IST
UN deploys emergency teams as wildfires rage along Syrian coast
The wildfires continue to ravage the Syrian coast for a fourth consecutive day, with international teams battling the flames alongside Syria's civil defense. Watch in for more details!

