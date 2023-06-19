Ukraine seeks to become world's cheapest supplier of Green Steel | Rebuilding war-torn nation
War-torn Ukraine is seeking up to $40 billion to fund the first part of a 'Green Marshall Plan' to rebuild its economy. A two-day meet, co-hosted by Ukraine and UK, begins in London on Wednesday. Politicians and financiers will discuss the country's short-term funding issues as well as look at long-term reconstruction efforts. The World Bank estimates Ukraine's reconstruction will cost $411 billion, three times the country's gross domestic product.