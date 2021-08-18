UK to accept upto 5,000 refugees this year under Afghan resettlement scheme

Aug 18, 2021, 07:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The British government said it would take in upto 5,000 refugees this year under the Afghanistan resettlement programme, rising to up to 20,000 in the long term. The programme will prioritise women, girls and other minorities.
