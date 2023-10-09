UK: Big plea on legality of migrant deportation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
The UK Supreme Court will test Sunak's controversial Rwanda Deportation Policy. This week, the country's highest court will examine the UK's contentious practice of sending asylum applicants to Rwanda. The outcome of the case may potentially overturn Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's most important immigration initiative.

