Uganda anti-gay bill sparks intense friction and global backlash

Uganda Anti-Gay Bill: People who identify as gay in Uganda risk life in prison after Parliament passed a new bill to crack down on Homosexual activities. It also includes the death penalty in certain cases. That move has drawn various reactions. White House warned members of Uganda’s parliament that sanctions restricting them from doing business with the US could be on the way for those responsible for the passage of the law. The United Nations has termed it a deeply troubling development. WION's Eric Njoka speaks to Roland Ebole, who is a Uganda & Tanzania researcher for amnesty international that has also condemned the passage of the bill.