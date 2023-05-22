Uber suspended its diversity chief after she hosted events titled 'don’t call me Karen'

Uber's diversity Chief has come under Fire for her own skewed take on diversity. A session on this was called 'don't call me Karen'. Karen is a name given by netizens to some middle-aged white women someone who is ignorant and feels entitled to special privileges. It is a satire on a common Trend seen in some Americans who feel Superior to others now coming back to Uber the session aimed at concluding that calling someone Karen is racist the invitation asked white women at Uber to comment on the matter as well but what the session did do is complicate the conversation even more those who attended it felt like it was a lecture on difficulties experienced by white women employees felt the event organizers insulted the actual issue about racism which is often propagated by the whites themselves.