Turkey President Erdogan backs India for permanent UNSC seat

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has backed India's bid to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, joining US President Joe Biden in doing so. The president of Turkey attended the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023.

