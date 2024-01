The party of Bhutan's former prime minister Tshering Tobgay won general elections with nearly two-thirds of seats in parliament, local media reported Tuesday, based on preliminary results from each constituency. Tobgay's People's Democratic Party (PDP) "wins the 2024 National Assembly general elections with 30 seats" while the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) took the remaining 17, The Bhutanese newspaper reported.