Published: Nov 25, 2026, 21:59 IST | Updated: Nov 25, 2026, 21:59 IST
Donald Trump Jr.'s $3 billion investment firm, 1789 Capital, is facing an expanded congressional investigation led by House Democrat Jamie Raskin. Investigators are seeking records from four companies backed by the firm — Hadrian Automation, Juul, Polymarket and GrabAGun — to examine whether political connections or advance knowledge of government decisions helped portfolio companies secure federal contracts or regulatory benefits.