LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump dismissed Musk's newly-launched party, calls it 'ridiculous'
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 18:00 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 18:00 IST
Trump dismissed Musk's newly-launched party, calls it 'ridiculous'
Videos Jul 07, 2025, 18:00 IST

Trump dismissed Musk's newly-launched party, calls it 'ridiculous'

US President Donald Trump has slammed former ally Elon Musk's launch of a new political party, calling it ridiculous. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos