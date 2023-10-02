Tom Hanks warns fans about AI version of him promoting dental plan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Fans have been alerted by Tom Hanks that an advertisement for a dental plan that seems to feature his likeness is actually phony and was made with artificial intelligence. In an Instagram post shared with his 9.5 million followers, the actor claimed that his picture had been used without his consent.

