Tibetan Prez: India ‘likely choice’ for Dalai Lama | India rejects China’s claim

As the Dalai Lama turns 90, his reincarnation debate heats up. Tibetan govt-in-exile president tells WION India is a “very likely choice” but it depends on “signs”. China insists it alone can choose his successor. India hits back: Only the Dalai Lama and Tibetan tradition will decide. Who chooses the next Dalai Lama? Watch in for more details!