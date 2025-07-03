Published: Jul 03, 2025, 22:45 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 22:45 IST
Tibetan Prez: India ‘likely choice’ for Dalai Lama | India rejects China’s claim
As the Dalai Lama turns 90, his reincarnation debate heats up.
Tibetan govt-in-exile president tells WION India is a “very likely choice” but it depends on “signs”.
China insists it alone can choose his successor.
India hits back: Only the Dalai Lama and Tibetan tradition will decide.
