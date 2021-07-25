The West Asia Post | Lebanon's Hariri quits as crisis escalates

Jul 25, 2021, 08:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The resignation of Lebanon's Saad Hariri has taken the political process back to square one. This comes as the country remains mired in crisis. On The West Asia Post, Ghadi Francis brings you this report from the heart of the conflict.
