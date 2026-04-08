/The Man Behind Brahmos No More: Veteran Russian Scientist Leonov Passes Away

Renowned Russian scientist and missile designer Alexander Leonov has passed away at the age of 74. Leonov was the CEO and Chief Designer of NPO Mashinostroyenia and played a pivotal role in developing groundbreaking missile systems, including the joint BrahMos and the hypersonic Zircon. His work advanced both Russian and global missile technology, influencing modern defense systems and shaping strategic aerospace capabilities. Leonov’s contributions have left a lasting legacy in aerospace engineering and defense innovation.