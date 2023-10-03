Sridevi untimely death: Boney Kapoor opens about Sridevi's death | WION Pulse

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Indian producer Boney Kapoor opened up about the tragic death of his late wife Sridevi Kapoor. The actor revealed that the actor was on a diet at the time of her death and said that she used to starve herself to look good onscreen. Watch the video to know more.

