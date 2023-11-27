S&P BSE industrials index surges almost 54% this year

The Indian stock market is seeing a tectonic shift toward industrial stocks. Long seen as a consumption-driven economy, India is now transforminh into one driven by manufacturing. This shift is creating new opportunities for infrastructure companies and boosting their stocks. The S&P BSE industrials index, which includes makers of bridges, helicopters and wind turbines, has surged almost 54% this year. The combined market value of its 214 members has risen by about $125 billion.