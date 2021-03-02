South Asia Diary: Lankan consumers reel under import ban

Mar 02, 2021, 12.25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The protectionist trade policy of President Gotabaya appears to be recoiling. The ban on non-essential consumer goods has resulted in sky-high prices and poor quality. So why is the government sticking to this policy? Mariam Wardak tells you more.
