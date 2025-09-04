/South Africa: Residents live in fear as shootings rise in Cape Flats region

South Africa is grappling with a deadly gang crisis—especially in Cape Town’s Cape Flats, where more than 100 rival gangs battle for control of the drug trade. Frequent shootings, stabbings, and civilian deaths — including children — have become a grim reality. Many gangs recruit vulnerable kids as young as 8 to 15 years old. The violence is fueled by deep-rooted inequality, unemployment, and limited opportunities — leaving families trapped in fear and communities struggling to survive.