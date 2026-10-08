/58 killed in 48 hours: Russia unleashes 270+ drones & missiles in massive revenge blitz

A catastrophic two-day bombardment has struck Ukraine in apparent retaliation for recent attacks on Russian oil refineries. Over forty-eight hours, Russian forces launched dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles alongside 272 attack drones, hitting industrial and energy targets in Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kremenchuk and Poltava. With 58 confirmed dead and more than 120 injured, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the brutal onslaught will not go unanswered. Watch the complete breakdown of this massive aerial assault and the images from ground zero, the voices of people affected.