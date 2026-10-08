/Iran-backed groups target Riyadh airport with ballistic missiles

Published: Oct 08, 2026, 17:06 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 17:06 IST
Three people were reportedly killed in Saudi Arabia following Houthi attacks targeting airports, adding to regional tensions and raising fresh concerns over the safety of civilian infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Israel carried out strikes in Gaza as the October 7 attack anniversary was marked, with the conflict continuing to drive regional instability and a heavy humanitarian toll. The developments highlight the wider security tensions across the Middle East.