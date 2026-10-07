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AI boom powers Asia as risks begin to rise, World Bank warns of AI spending reversal

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 11:51 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 11:51 IST
The AI boom is powering growth across East Asia, but the world bank says that dependence could also become a vulnerability. The bank has raised its 2026 growth forecast for the region to 4.5 percent, with ai-related goods driving more than half of export growth in most economies. But with hundreds of billions of dollars flowing into AI investment, the world bank is warning: if the AI spending boom reverses, the region could feel the pain.

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