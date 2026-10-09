/Delhi protest: Opposition awaits president's response to meeting request

Published: Oct 09, 2026, 12:36 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 12:36 IST
Opposition leaders in Delhi are awaiting a response from the President regarding their request for a meeting amid ongoing protests. The opposition is seeking an opportunity to raise its concerns and present its position on the issues behind the demonstrations. The development comes amid heightened political activity in the national capital, with attention focused on whether the President’s office will respond to the meeting request.