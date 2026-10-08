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S.I.R Row: Opposition alleges vote theft & manipulation of electoral roles

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 21:21 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 21:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi and opposition MPs have gathered at Rajghat following a lunch meeting, as the opposition steps up its protest over Election Commission chief Gyanesh Kumar and the ongoing political row.

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