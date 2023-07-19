South Africa is obligated to arrest Putin as per International Law
The BRICS summit will take place in South Africa next month, but there is a catch. The Democratic Alliance, the country's major opposition party, has urged that Vladimir Putin be arrested if he plans to attend the Summit in Johannesburg later this month. This arrest is related to war crimes, according to the International Criminal Court. To know more watch this interview with Foreign Policy Analyst and Senior Fellow at John Hopkins University, Edward P Joseph.