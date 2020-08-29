LIVE TV
Singapore breeds lab-reared mosquitoes to fight deadly dengue outbreak
Aug 29, 2020, 05.00 PM(IST)
Singapore is battling its deadliest dengue outbreak ever. Mosquitoes in then country are proving to be more dangerous than Coronavirus. Hence the government is breeding lab-reared mosquitoes to fight the dengue mosquitoes.