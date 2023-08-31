Sheikh Hasina: Some countries interfering in our elections, trying to topple govt

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina claims that the United States is meddling in Bangladesh's general elections. She blamed Washington of supporting a military dictator and hence trying to topple the government. Hasina further said that the US has the power to overthrow any government.

