Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Apr 11, 2022, 03:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Imran Khan being voted out in the national assembly is bound to have ramifications worldwide especially in South Asia. Shehbaz Sharif who is set to be elected as new PM of the country will have to deal with a bruised foreign policy
Read in App