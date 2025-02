Despite sanctions and geopolitical tensions, the European Union continues to import Russian fossil fuels in significant volumes. According to the Centre for Research on Energy & Clean Air, the EU spent $23 billion on Russian fossil fuels in 2024. This is a 6% drop in value year-on-year but only a 1% reduction in volume. Notably, the EU’s fossil fuel imports from Russia exceeded the $19.5 billion in financial aid it provided to Ukraine in 2024.