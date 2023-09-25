Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine's prosecutor to present 'war crime' dossier to ICC

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Russia and Ukraine fight a long-drawn battle on the ground. The two countries are also batting heads on accusations of human rights violations. Ukraine says that Moscow has committed unspeakable war crimes and to prove it the country is preparing a dossier for presenting at the International Criminal Court.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos