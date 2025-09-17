/Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine hits Russian oil lifeline as Moscow rains fire on multiple fronts

Ukraine has escalated strikes deep inside Russia, hitting the Saratov oil refinery, a critical supplier for Russia's war machine. Explosions and fire were reported as Kyiv ramps up drone warfare against Russian energy hubs. Russia has retaliated with waves of drone and missile attacks across Ukraine, while Zelensky warns of an "aerial terror" campaign. The UN flags fresh nuclear risks near Zaporizhzhia, Washington approves new weapons, and Putin personally oversees nuclear war drills with Belarus.