Reports: Pakistan recorded an 83% rise in terror attacks in August

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
At least eight suspected members of Terror groups Tehreek-e-Taliban and the Islamic State have been killed in Pakistan's Balochistan Province. The country's counter-terror department has said that these members were killed in two operations that were conducted in the region. Defence Personnel rescued a kidnapped person from The militants' hideout and this is as per the Pakistan media reports.

