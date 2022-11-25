LIVE TV

Qatar World Cup 2022: Neymar out of group stages after an ankle injury

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:35 PM IST
In tragic news for Brazil football fans, Neymar has been ruled out of two group-stage matches after an ankle injury. Watch this report for all the details.