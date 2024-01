With releases like 'Pathaan', 'Gadar 2' and 'Jawan', Indian cinema was in for a joyous ride in 2023. But another trend was observed last year. Cinegoers also rushed to their nearest cinema to watch matches and concerts. In this exclusive conversation with Wion's Samarpita Das, Ajay Bijli, the managing director of PVR Inox limited, explains the drastic changes theatres witnessed in 2023.