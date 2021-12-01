'Point is to mend ties not fight,' says Putin after Blinken warns Russian aggression in Ukraine

Dec 01, 2021
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated a warning for Russia to stay away from aggression in Ukraine, saying "any renewed aggression can trigger serious consequences," to which Putin said that Russia is trying to 'mend ties' and not 'fight'.
