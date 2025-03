Hungary foreign minister Péter Szijjártó has lauded India's role when it comes to Russia Ukraine war. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, FM Szijjártó said,'We respect the role of India & PM Modi. He consistently spoke about stopping the war, in favour of peace'. Modi’s visits to Moscow in July 2024 and Kyiv in August 2024 showed India’s willingness to act as a bridge between the conflicting parties, conveying messages and advocating for negotiations. The Hungarian FM pointed that India-Hungary ties have "improved a lot in past few years, based on respectful cooperation". He pointed out, 'PM Modi, PM Orban are patriotic leaders, who consider national interest number one' Dismissing criticism over importing energy from Russia, he said, 'We don't care of European criticism on improving Russian energy. We have been importing energy from Russia. Russia proved to be a reliable partner.'