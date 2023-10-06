PKK terrorists bomb Ankara, Turkiye seeks retribution

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Turkiye's capital, Ankara is in the eye of a storm after a blast near the parliament this week. Turkiye retaliated to the ghastly act by PKK terrorists. Does this indicate escalating tensions with Kurdish outfits seeking autonomy in the region?

