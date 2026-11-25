Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is seeking another term after eight years in power as Spain heads into a crucial snap general election on November 29. Leading the Socialist Party (PSOE), Sánchez faces a challenge from conservative Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo and far-right Vox leader Santiago Abascal. Housing affordability, immigration, corruption allegations and the country's political future have emerged as key campaign issues. Can Sánchez secure another mandate, or will Spain witness a shift in political power?