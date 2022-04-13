Pakistan: PTI dissident Noor Alam Khan engages in a brawl

Apr 13, 2022, 08:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The incident happened in a private hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan. The video of their fight goes viral on social media. PTI worker reportedly called Noor Alam a 'turncoat'. Watch this report by Anas Mallick.
