Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif mentions India during a meeting with Vladimir Putin

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 23:14 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 23:14 IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif referenced India while meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing respect for India-Russia ties amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

