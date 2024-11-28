A day after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf called off the protest, Islamabad police registered eight cases against the party leaders, and of course this included its founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. Others named include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, attorney Salman Akram Raja. They were charged with terrorism, assault on police, abduction, interference in government operations, and violation of prohibitory orders. Watch in for more details!