Published: Aug 11, 2025, 08:29 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 08:29 IST
Pakistan army chief Asim Munir's second U.S. visit after June
Pakistan army chief Asim Munir is on his second visit to the US in less than two months to meet top American military officials, signaling improving ties between the countries.

