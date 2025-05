Pakistani nationals going back from India were turned back at the Attari Border. They were denied entry after not receiving confirmation from Pakistan. They had reached the Attari Border but were not allowed to proceed. The uncertainty surrounding cross-border movements continues to impact many, causing significant inconvenience for people. People are left stranded, facing uncertainty and delays, as they are unable to cross into Pakistan. After the Pahalgam terror attack, India had asked Pakistanis in some specific visas to leave the country. Watch in for more details!