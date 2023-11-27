videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
North Korea rushes troops, heavy weapons near border
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 27, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
The tensions between North Korea and South Korea escalated big time over the weekend as it was reported Monday (Nov 27) that Pyongyang has rushed its troops near the border with the South.
trending now
Rishi Sunak announces $36.76 BN of private-sector investments
North Korea rushes troops, heavy weapons near border
Air pollution level surges in Delhi as thick smog covers the capital
India to blend biogas with natural gas to cut imports
S&P BSE industrials index surges almost 54% this year
recommended videos
Cyber monday to hit $12 billion as shoppers seize last-minute deals
China, Japan, & South Korea agree on trilateral summit revival
China claims multiple pathogens behind surge of respiratory illnesses | Needs more fever clinics
'X' users making money from misinformation, says a study
Israel-Hamas war: 40 Israelis and 117 Palestinians have been released till now
recommended videos
Cyber monday to hit $12 billion as shoppers seize last-minute deals
China, Japan, & South Korea agree on trilateral summit revival
China claims multiple pathogens behind surge of respiratory illnesses | Needs more fever clinics
'X' users making money from misinformation, says a study