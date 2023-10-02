Nobel prize for medicine announced, Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel medicine prize

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
"For their findings about nucleoside base alterations that enabled the production of efficient mRNA vaccines against COVID-19," Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman received the award." The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine will be given, as determined by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet today.

