Nigerian chef breaks world record for largest Jollof rice dish

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 21:51 IST
Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has broken the world record for cooking the largest ever pot of jollof rice in Lagos. Watch to know more updates on this!

