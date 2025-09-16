LOGIN
Nigeria’s albinism community gets its first beauty queen in Lagos

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 22:07 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 22:07 IST
Nigeria hosted the 2025 albinism advocacy pageant, an event dedicated to celebrating beauty, diversity and breaking long-standing stigmas around albinism. Watch to know more on this!

