New Triumph Speed 400 Review: Should Harley-Davidson and Royal Enfield be worried?

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have perhaps been one of the most hotly anticipated motorcycles of the year! And shortly after the former’s India launch, we headed to its birthplace in Chakan, Pune, where it will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto. So, what exactly does Triumph’s most affordable bike to date offer in terms of value and riding experience? Can it be called a proper Triumph, despite being powered by a single cylinder? We tested the Speed 400 on a very rainy day to find out!