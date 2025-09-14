LOGIN
New Nepal PM vows to follow protesters' demand to 'end corruption'

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 14:06 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 14:06 IST
Nepal is slowly returning to normalcy following weeks of political unrest and violent protests, as borders reopen for public movement after interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki assumed office.

