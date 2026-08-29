/Nepal Flood Horror: Bodies Recovered as Families Search for Loved Ones

NEPAL FLOODS: Nepal is facing a devastating humanitarian crisis after catastrophic flash floods and landslides struck areas along the Nepal-Tibet border, leaving hundreds dead and thousands missing. Authorities have reported 633 confirmed deaths, including 626 bodies recovered in Nepal and seven deaths in Tibet, while more than 2,400 people remain missing. Search and rescue teams are racing against time to locate survivors as difficult weather and damaged infrastructure continue to hamper operations. A fresh danger is also emerging, with authorities warning about the risk of another flood as a damming lake along the Nepal-China border threatens to overflow or burst. Heavy rainfall has already disrupted rescue operations, while rising river levels have prompted precautionary evacuations in surrounding areas. More than 14,000 security personnel have been mobilized for rescue operations, with thousands of people rescued so far. One of the most urgent missions is underway at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project in Rasuwa, where people are believed to be trapped inside a tunnel.